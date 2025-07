Alphabet Inc.’s Google lost its appeal of a judge’s order requiring an overhaul of the technology giant’s app store policies in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite-maker Epic Games Inc.

The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Thursday means the Google Play store will need to lift restrictions that prevent app developers from setting up rival marketplaces and billing systems. The injunction against Google has been on hold since last year during the appeal.