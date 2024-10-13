Epack Durable Raises Revenue Guidance For Current Fiscal On Strong Demand

Home appliances maker Epack Durable Ltd. expects an upward revision in its revenue guidance for the financial year 2024–25, backed by sustained demand in the coming quarters.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singhania told NDTV Profit that Epack Durable is targeting a 45–50% revenue growth this fiscal, 5 percentage points higher than the guidance announced earlier.

“The demand for appliances has been strong this year and continued in Q2. Even now, we see a strong pull with minimum inventory, especially for air conditioners. Fortunately, the AC segment is still playing very well with a lot of schemes for the off-season and is continuing to grow," he said.

Commenting on the projection for the second half of the current fiscal, Singhania said that the company’s smaller appliance segment is set to grow at a "definitive" rate of 15–20% on annual basis, with the boost during the Diwali. For ACs, he predicted a growth rate of over 40% in the upcoming period.