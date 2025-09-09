Enviro Infra Engineers Targets Fourfold Revenue Growth In Water Business By FY30

Enviro Infra Engineers, a prominent player in the water and wastewater treatment sector, is confident of at least a four-fold jump in revenue from its core business by FY30, according to its Managing Director (MD) Manish Jain.

“A growth of 35 to 40% CAGR is possible. For FY2030, we can grow at least 4x from the water and wastewater treatment business. For the next three years, we could be somewhere in the range of 2.5x to 3x of the current earnings,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The company is targeting an Ebitda margin of 22% to 24% in FY26 from the water and wastewater treatment business.