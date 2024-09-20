Entod Pharma Management To Meet DCGI Officials To Discuss PresVu Suspension

The management of Entod Pharmaceuticals Ltd. plans to meet the Drugs Controller General of India to discuss the suspension of approval granted to the company to manufacture and sell its much-hyped eye drops, PresVu.

The company, which has decided to challenge DCGI's decision in court, will now clarify further on the claims made for PresVu, claims that DCGI labelled as false and unethical in its suspension order.

Expressing his disappointment over the ban on PresVu, Entod Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Executive Officer Nikkhil K Masurkar said that the company should have been at least asked for a meeting before imposing the suspension.

"We have just been slapped with an immediate suspension without any hearing or any opportunity to clarify further," he said in a recent interaction with NDTV Profit.

"But now, we have approached the DCGI for a physical meeting and we have got an appointment as well, where we will discuss all these issues in detail.".

However, the CEO refused to specify the date of its meeting with the DCGI and said that the meeting will take place “very soon.”