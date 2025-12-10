YouTube TV Sports Plan: New Genre-Specific Package Coming Soon In 2026

YouTube TV plans to launch more than 10 new subscription plans for genre-specific content in early 2026, including one focused on sports.

The Alphabet Inc.-owned subscription streaming platform said in a blog post Wednesday that its YouTube TV Sports Plan will provide access to major broadcasters, as well as sports networks like Fox Corp.’s FS1, Comcast Corp.’s NBC Sports Network and all of Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN networks. Customers can select YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package and NFL RedZone as add-ons. The company also plans to release news and family-themed options.

More streamers and television providers, including FuboTV Inc. and DirecTV Inc., have released so-called skinny bundles that give tailored access to sports, which make up some of the most-viewed television content. Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. also attempted to release a joint sports-streaming service, Venu, but scrapped it amid antitrust concerns.

The platform charges $82.99 a month for its base plan, which gives access to live and on-demand programming from major broadcast and popular cable networks. The company hasn’t yet released details on pricing for its new plans.