Saiyaara May Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Globally: PVR Inox's Sanjeev Bijli

Bollywood's latest blockbuster, Saiyaara, may be on its way to joining the box office club of Rs 1,000-crore worldwide collection, according to Sanjeev Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox Ltd.

Speaking to NDTV Profit Bijli on Wednesday, Bijli said the film was currently poised to earn between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore in India, with global collections likely to surge close to the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

"This is not just a hit, it's a total phenomenon," said Bijli, underlining the film's consistent performance and its wide appeal across demographics.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Saiyaara drew over 2 lakh footfalls across PVR Inox screens. The turnout remains strong nationwide, even beyond the initial release week, indicating the film’s staying power in theatres.

Till Tuesday, the film has raked in Rs 133.75 crore in net collections in India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.