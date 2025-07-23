Saiyaara May Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Globally: PVR Inox's Sanjeev Bijli
Bollywood's latest blockbuster, Saiyaara, may be on its way to joining the box office club of Rs 1,000-crore worldwide collection, according to Sanjeev Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox Ltd.
Speaking to NDTV Profit Bijli on Wednesday, Bijli said the film was currently poised to earn between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore in India, with global collections likely to surge close to the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
"This is not just a hit, it's a total phenomenon," said Bijli, underlining the film's consistent performance and its wide appeal across demographics.
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Saiyaara drew over 2 lakh footfalls across PVR Inox screens. The turnout remains strong nationwide, even beyond the initial release week, indicating the film’s staying power in theatres.
Till Tuesday, the film has raked in Rs 133.75 crore in net collections in India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
One of the standout trends, Bijli noted, is the significant contribution of GenZ audiences to the film's footfalls. "Gen Z is forming most part of the footfalls," he said, suggesting that younger viewers are leading the charge back to the big screen and driving momentum for theatrical releases.
The strong performance of Saiyaara also reinforces confidence in the cinema exhibition business, which has faced pressure from the rise of streaming platforms and changing audience habits. Bijli said the film proves that compelling content could still pull crowds into theatres, especially when it resonates emotionally and visually.
He added that the outlook for Bollywood remained positive in the months ahead. "The pipeline of movies remains strong," Bijli said, indicating that the momentum created by Saiyaara could extend through the second half of the year with several major releases lined up.
With its continued appeal and cross-generational fan base, Saiyaara is emerging as one of the biggest theatrical success stories of 2025 so far. While it remains to be seen whether it can breach the Rs 1,000-crore mark in worldwide collections, industry watchers say the film has already set a high benchmark for the year.