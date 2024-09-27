Entero Healthcare Solutions: Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale Buy Stake
Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions closed 9.57% higer at Rs 1,435.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.14% fall in the benchmark Nifty.
A shareholder of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. on Friday sold a 5.51% stake in the company for Rs 313.2 crore through an open market transaction. Prasid Uno Family Trust offloaded 24 lakh shares at Rs 1,305 apiece, according to BSE data.
Stichting Depositary Apg Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 9.27 lakh shares, or a 2.13% stake, while Invesco Mutual Fund mopped up 9.27 lakh shares, or a 2.13% equity, at Rs 1,305 apiece.
Other buyers included Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte., which acquired 0.76 lakh shares, or 0.17%, and Societe Generale, which purchased 0.96 lakh shares, or 0.22%, at Rs 1,305 apiece.
Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions closed 9.57% higher at Rs 1,435.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.14% fall in the benchmark Nifty.
All four analysts tracking the company recommend "buy," according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3.4%.