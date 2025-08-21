Engineers India Targeting Rs 5,000-Crore Turnover By 2028: CMD Vartika Shukla

State-owned Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) aims to achieve Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2028, backed by steady order inflows, actionable internal strategies and enhanced execution. According to its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Vartika Shukla, the target will be achieved with the company’s focus on digitalisation, quality and global outreach.

“Our current order book is the highest in EIL’s history and continues to grow steadily. This gives us strong visibility and confidence in our growth across the upcoming quarters. We're firmly on track to achieve our Rs 5,000 crore turnover target by 2028. While margins have been stable, our absolute profits have risen by 27%, which is a significant achievement,” Shukla said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

She also discussed the company’s recent MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to collaborate on small modular reactors (SMRs), which aligns with India’s 2047 green energy goals.

“This MoU with NPCIL represents the realisation of one of our key strategic pillars: growth through sectoral diversification. While this partnership marks a significant milestone, EIL is not new to the nuclear domain. Through this MoU, NPCIL has onboarded us to support their mission aligned with India’s nuclear energy vision for 2047. This vision involves transitioning the power grid toward a greener landscape,” the CMD explained.