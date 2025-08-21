Engineers India Targeting Rs 5,000-Crore Turnover By 2028: CMD Vartika Shukla
Enginneers India's target will be achieved with the company’s focus on digitalisation, quality and global expansion, according to the CMD.
State-owned Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) aims to achieve Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2028, backed by steady order inflows, actionable internal strategies and enhanced execution. According to its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Vartika Shukla, the target will be achieved with the company’s focus on digitalisation, quality and global outreach.
“Our current order book is the highest in EIL’s history and continues to grow steadily. This gives us strong visibility and confidence in our growth across the upcoming quarters. We're firmly on track to achieve our Rs 5,000 crore turnover target by 2028. While margins have been stable, our absolute profits have risen by 27%, which is a significant achievement,” Shukla said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
She also discussed the company’s recent MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to collaborate on small modular reactors (SMRs), which aligns with India’s 2047 green energy goals.
“This MoU with NPCIL represents the realisation of one of our key strategic pillars: growth through sectoral diversification. While this partnership marks a significant milestone, EIL is not new to the nuclear domain. Through this MoU, NPCIL has onboarded us to support their mission aligned with India’s nuclear energy vision for 2047. This vision involves transitioning the power grid toward a greener landscape,” the CMD explained.
She highlighted that this collaboration comes at a particularly opportune moment, with long-awaited reforms in the nuclear sector likely on the horizon. According to Shukla, the public sector engineering consultancy and project management firm is well-positioned to take centre stage by offering its expertise for the nuclear energy ecosystem.
“I think the time is right. Even reforms which are due in this sector are very likely to happen very soon and as a company, we are very well positioned to take centre stage,” she added.
On financials, she dismissed concerns about a “lumpy” Q1, emphasising that consultancy revenues typically peak in Q4.
"For a consultancy organisation like ours, the last quarter of the year is typically the strongest. However, if you look at our performance on a year-on-year basis, Q1 has been excellent. Our turnover is up by about 40% year-on-year, and our PBT and PAT have increased by approximately 27–28%. This reflects the successful transition of our robust order book into active project execution,” said.
Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) Q1FY26 Vs Q1FY25 Results:
The public sector company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 39.4% year-on-year to Rs 870 crore in the June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 624 crore in Q1FY25. Its net profit, however, declined 28.6% YoY to Rs 65.4 crore from Rs 91.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.
As of June 2025, EIL's consolidated order book stood at Rs 12,144 crore, indicating strong visibility for growth. Shares of Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) closed at Rs 194.2 apiece, down 0.91%, on the NSE on Wednesday, while the benchmark Nifty50 settled 0.28% higher at 25,050.55.