"EMS Ltd. has received a letter of award from Uttarakhand Power Corp. for a Rs 140-crore project. The project is aimed at developing distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works at Uttarakhand's EDC Dehradun Rural Circle. The contract involves the supply of plant equipment, including design, engineering, manufacture, testing, transportation, insurance, installation, and other associated services. It also covers installation services for executing the development of the distribution infrastructure, according to an exchange filing on Friday.The project falls under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme. EMS will hold 95% share in it with its joint venture partner..Shares of EMS closed 1.98% higher at Rs 654.60 per share, compared to a 0.77% advance in the Sensex..