Emkay Initiates Coverage On Metal Space With 'Buy' Rating On Two Stocks, 'Reduce' on One

Emkay Research has initiated coverage on the non-ferrous metals space with a 'Buy' rating on National Aluminum and Vedanta, and a 'Sell' rating on Hindalco Industries.

The brokerage's investment case is based on favourable view on the supply and demand dynamics for aluminum. Emkay expects aluminum prices to average around $ 2,700 per tonne in FY26, higher than the $2,400 per tonne expected in FY24.

Emkay believes that growth drivers are currently in place for aluminum prices to surge higher. This is backed by a firmly balanced aluminum market, which is likely to see a deficit of 500 kilo tonnes in 2025.