Emirates NBD's $3-Billion Investment For 60% Stake In RBL: Timeline Of Deal

This is the first time that a foreign investor will be buying majority stake in a healthy Indian bank. The fund infusion, according to RBL Bank is to aid in scaling its exsisting business and that it will continue to focus on low cost retail deposits.

Emirates NBD's involvement is also anticipated to bring the international presence that the domestic private sector bank currently lacks. Enabling RBL to tap Indian corporate firms with global operations. It is also expected to unlock opportunities in the Non-Resident Indian account segment.

RBL Bank stated that it was not looking to compromise on its core banking businesses. Its distribution network is expected to expand post the deal.

They further said that their aspiration is to move to the large banks league in three to five years and expect to be be among the largest banks that operate in the country today.