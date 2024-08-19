Emerging Business Share In Adani Group's Operating Profit Doubles In June Quarter

The contribution of Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s emerging businesses to the group's operating profit has nearly doubled from the year-ago period. The company's emerging business comprises its green hydrogen projects subsidiary, ANIL, airports, and roads.

"These fast-growing businesses now contribute 13.3% to the portfolio-level Ebitda, up from 7.2% a year ago," a press release by the group said.

Overall, the group's Ebitda surged by 32.87% on the year to reach Rs 22,570 crore, resulting in a trailing twelve-month Ebitda of Rs 79,180 crore, marking a 45.13% increase over the corresponding TTM of the previous year.

During the quarter, the company's solar module manufacturing business saw a 125% year-on-year increase in module sales. "Furthermore, photovoltaic cell lines becoming operational lowered costs, resulting in higher profitability," the company said.

The solar manufacturing business achieved a cost optimization of 27.5% duty on cell imports, according to the group's results snapshot.

On its airport business, the release said that it continues to see strong growth from rising passenger movement, increasing consumer offerings, and the addition of routes, airlines, and flights across seven operational airports.