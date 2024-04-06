Embassy REIT To Acquire Splendid TechZone For Foray Into Chennai Market

In a statement today, the company said, "the Board of the Manager to Embassy REIT has approved the Embassy Splendid TechZone acquisition and an institutional placement via an enabling resolution of up to Rs 3,000 crore, subject to unit holder approvals."

Embassy Group Chairman and Managing Director, Jitendra Virwani said, "at Embassy Group, our priority is to develop world-class office assets and support the expansion of the REIT's portfolio through a pipeline of opportunities that will help it grow inorganically over the coming years".

"After the successful acquisition of Embassy TechVillage and Embassy Business Hub in Bengaluru, we are pleased to provide another premier office park in a prominent market like Chennai and contribute to the continued growth of Embassy REIT", he added.