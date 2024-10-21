Emaar Lines Up $1.85 Billion For India Realty With Eye On Mumbai; Launches Villas In Alibag

"With the new airport in Panvel, the Atal Setu and RORO ferry service has projected Alibag as a satellite city of Mumbai and we are hopeful the city will be the first choice of buyers looking for a weekend home and even for first time buyers," Chakrabarti told reporters in Mumbai.

"We believe the wealth and aspirational value of Mumbai will drive the growth of luxury segment in and around the city," Chakrabarti said.

The company plans to deliver the project in three years' time from the launch and expects mostly home buyers who plan to use these villas as their weekend home or even as first-time buyers to own these villas. "The demand is there from the who's who of Mumbai and the neighbouring areas," Chakrabarti added.

The company is not looking at an initial public offering or REIT as it has no major need for funds and believes it can source the required funds from its parent.

The company is analysing various other deals in and around Mumbai, and is open to partner with others for redevelopment projects as is the norm in Mumbai, given the saturation of space, Chakrabarti said.

Emaar, that was earlier Emaar MGF in India, demerged in 2016 and has been operating as an individual company since then.