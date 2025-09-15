Elon Musk’s xAI Lays Off Around 500 Employees, Roles Supporting Grok Chatbot Training Impacted

Elon Musk’s company, xAI, has laid off about 500 employees, affecting its annotation team that trains the Grok chatbot. This move is part of a sudden restructuring effort by xAI, for which it also sent an email to the employees, according to a Business Insider report.

The company sent an internal email to staff, which noted that the general tutoring roles were being cut. Workers would be paid through November 30 or their original contract end dates, the report added.

However, laid off employees lost their system access the same day, on Sept. 13. Several senior managers, including the former team lead, lost their Slack access and many staff were called into one-on-one review meetings over their projects and performances.