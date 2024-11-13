Starlink India's Broadband License In Compliance Stage, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Elon Musk's satellite internet venture Starlink is in the process of complying with all regulatory requirements before it can be granted a license to operate in the country, according to telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Starlink, like all service providers, will need to fulfill the necessary conditions to obtain a license, Scindia said during a press briefing where he addressed the government's stance on satellite-based services and spectrum allocation, among other issues.

This included fulfilling specific requirements mandated by the government to ensure compliance with national laws, security standards, and operational protocols, Scindia said, adding that the telecom ministry is awaiting the recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding the allocation of satellite spectrum. He added that the recommendations were expected to be received soon.