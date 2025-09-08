Musk's SpaceX To Buy EchoStar Spectrum For $17 Billion

SpaceX, the Elon Musk-backed company that owns the Starlink satellite internet network, agreed to acquire wireless spectrum from EchoStar Corp. for about $17 billion, allowing Charlie Ergen’s beleaguered telecommunications company to resolve an overhanging regulatory probe and pay down debt.

SpaceX is buying EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses designated for satellite and mobile communications, according to a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. It will pay as much as $8.5 billion in cash and up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock. SpaceX has also agreed to fund a total of about $2 billion in cash interest payments on EchoStar debt through November 2027.

Shares of EchoStar rose as much as 64% in premarket trading on Monday while its bonds were the biggest gainers in the junk-bond market, according to Trace pricing data..

The AWS-4 sale transfers another crown jewel of EchoStar’s spectrum portfolio, effectively ending hopes that it would become a fourth major wireless carrier as stipulated by regulators as part of the approval of the merger between T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint, which closed in 2020. As part of that deal, T-Mobile divested assets to EchoStar, including its Boost Mobile prepaid wireless brand.