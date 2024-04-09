Elon Musk Reclaims 3rd Spot On Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ends Mark Zuckerberg's 5-Day Stint
April 5 was the first time Zuckerberg broke into the top three on Bloomberg’s ranking of the richest people since November 16, 2020.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on April 5 surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to become the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, this stint lasted for just five days as Musk regained third position again on April 9.
On Tuesday, Elon Musk added $5.78 billion to his wealth, while Zuckerberg's wealth dropped $2.77 billion.
His wealth at that time was $105.6 billion and Musk’s wealth was $102.1 billion. Musk now has a net worth of $186 billion; Zuckerberg’s is $184 billion.
Musk, who ranked first on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as recently as early March, fell to fourth after Reuters reported Tesla Inc. had cancelled plans for a less-expensive car, leading to a dip in its share prices. However, Musk has denied the reports
The first two in the order remain the same. Bernard Arnault, the chairman of luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos hold the first two spots on Bloomberg’s wealth ranking with fortunes of $226 billion and $207 billion, respectively.
Top 10 Richest People In The World
Bernard Arnault
Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg
Bill Gates
Steve Ballmer
Warren Buffett
Larry Page
Larry Ellison
Sergey Brin
These rankings are as of April 9, 2024.
Image source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index
In February 2024, Zuckerberg climbed to the position of fourth richest person globally, surpassing Bill Gates. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.