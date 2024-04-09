Elon Musk Reclaims 3rd Spot On Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ends Mark Zuckerberg's 5-Day Stint

On Tuesday, Elon Musk added $5.78 billion to his wealth, while Zuckerberg's wealth dropped $2.77 billion.

April 5 was the first time Zuckerberg broke into the top three on Bloomberg’s ranking of the richest people since November 16, 2020.

His wealth at that time was $105.6 billion and Musk’s wealth was $102.1 billion. Musk now has a net worth of $186 billion; Zuckerberg’s is $184 billion.

Musk, who ranked first on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as recently as early March, fell to fourth after Reuters reported Tesla Inc. had cancelled plans for a less-expensive car, leading to a dip in its share prices. However, Musk has denied the reports

The first two in the order remain the same. Bernard Arnault, the chairman of luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos hold the first two spots on Bloomberg’s wealth ranking with fortunes of $226 billion and $207 billion, respectively.