Musk Pins Tesla's Comeback On Robotaxis After Retreat From Feud

The rules governing driverless vehicles in Texas are notably light. While rideshare companies with human drivers must obtain a license to operate in Texas, a legal loophole means robotaxis like those operated by Tesla don’t need the same approvals, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. That makes the state a popular choice for companies in the early stages of autonomous service.

Waymo, the driverless-rideshare business owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc., currently has about 100 robotaxis in Austin in partnership with Uber and plans to ramp up to hundreds over time. Volkswagen ADMT and Amazon.com Inc.’s Zoox are testing their vehicles there. A number of autonomous trucking companies are also testing elsewhere in the state.

Tesla has embraced a different approach to autonomy, favoring a camera-only system rather than a combination of lidar, radar and pre-mapping that competitors use. Musk has long claimed such an approach will allow the company to scale up sooner than rivals including Waymo, which he considers too expensive. According to some estimates, Tesla’s system of sensors costs about $400 per vehicle; Waymo’s fleet, which totals 1,500 vehicles in California, Arizona and Texas, runs roughly $12,650 per car. Critics have said Tesla’s vision-only system is riskier as it’s more limited in certain conditions with less visibility, such as sun glare, fog or dust.

Regardless of the vehicles’ specifications, autonomous vehicle testing in Austin and elsewhere has brought challenges. General Motors Co.’s now-defunct Cruise dragged a person along a street in San Francisco in a gruesome incident that left the pedestrian in critical condition. Driverless rideshare cars have caused viral traffic jams in Austin and last week, Waymo drove into a flooded area following a storm.

“Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and those with whom we share the streets. We remain committed to improving road safety through our ongoing learnings and experience,” a Waymo spokesperson said.

In preparation for its launch, Tesla has been in touch with Austin city officials and first responders to discuss safety expectations, according to emails seen by Bloomberg News that date back to at least May 2024. Tesla has said robotaxis will be remotely monitored initially.

But several key aspects of Tesla’s plan are yet to be finalized with the city’s autonomous vehicle working group, which communicates with AV companies operating in Austin. Tesla has only shown officials a draft of an expected first responder guide, and an emergency training is still outstanding, according to Andre Jordan, division chief of homeland security and special operations for the Austin Fire Department, and a member of the city’s working group.

“Autonomous vehicles are required to follow the law, but what happens when the law and directions of first responders conflict? It’s a complicated world,” said Jordan.