Elon Musk Dethroned As World's Richest Person After Over 300 Days At Top Spot

Billionaire Elon Musk, was dethroned from his position as world's richest person by Larry Ellison after holding that title for just over 300 days.

The chief executive officer of Tesla, and founder and CEO of SpaceX, xAI and the founder of the Boring Company and X Corp. was unable to hold on to the position and lost it to Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp.

The firm specialises in database software and cloud computing. Ellison also serves as chief technology officer and executive chairman of the company.