Elon Musk Claims Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Will Allow ‘Text And Drive’: What Do US Laws Say?
Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode could allow users to “text and drive” within the next two months, despite the practice being illegal in almost every US state.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company’s electric vehicles equipped with (Supervised) Full Self-Driving (FSD) could soon allow drivers to “text and drive.” Musk said this at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting held on Nov. 6, according to Electrek.
While discussing the company’s Version 14 self-driving update, which was released last month, USA Today quoted Musk as saying, “We're actually getting to the point where we almost feel comfortable allowing people to text and drive ... Because that’s really what people want to do and (already) do.”
He added that customers may be able to “text and drive” within “a month or two.” But Musk did not clarify how Tesla plans to navigate the laws that prohibit such behaviour in almost all US states. Musk also said that Tesla would “look at the data” before making any decision.
Texting And Driving in the US
Texting while driving is illegal in nearly every US state. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 49 states have banned the practice. Montana is the only state that has not imposed a complete ban on the practice. On the other hand, Missouri restricts texting while driving only for commercial drivers and those under 21 years of age. Violators in other states face significant fines and legal consequences.
Tesla Drivers Must Still Watch The Road
Currently, Tesla owners are required to stay attentive even when the car is in self-driving mode. USA Today reported several instances of Tesla drivers being penalised for sleeping behind the wheel while the car was on autopilot.
In Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode, drivers can operate hands-free, but they must keep their eyes on the road and occasionally touch the steering wheel. If a driver tries to use a phone while FSD is active, the Autopilot system detects this and issues a warning, according to Mashable.
Tesla’s Own Guidelines Warn Against Device Use
Tesla’s online driver’s manual cautions users not to handle mobile devices while using Autopilot features. It states, “Do not use handheld devices while using Autopilot features. If the cabin camera detects a handheld device while Autopilot is engaged, the touchscreen displays a message reminding you to pay attention.”
Despite this, Musk has now indicated that the company believes FSD technology has progressed significantly to allow drivers to send text messages while driving.
Regulatory Hurdles Ahead
For Tesla to enable “texting and driving,” it would need to obtain regulatory approval. At present, Mercedes-Benz is the only automaker in the US permitted to sell autonomous vehicles that allow drivers to take their eyes off the road. Even then, these vehicles are restricted to specific areas in California and Nevada. Whether Tesla can achieve similar approval in such a short timeframe remains unclear.