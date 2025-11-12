Elon Musk Claims Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Will Allow ‘Text And Drive’: What Do US Laws Say?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company’s electric vehicles equipped with (Supervised) Full Self-Driving (FSD) could soon allow drivers to “text and drive.” Musk said this at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting held on Nov. 6, according to Electrek.

While discussing the company’s Version 14 self-driving update, which was released last month, USA Today quoted Musk as saying, “We're actually getting to the point where we almost feel comfortable allowing people to text and drive ... Because that’s really what people want to do and (already) do.”

He added that customers may be able to “text and drive” within “a month or two.” But Musk did not clarify how Tesla plans to navigate the laws that prohibit such behaviour in almost all US states. Musk also said that Tesla would “look at the data” before making any decision.