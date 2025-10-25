Elon Musk Calls Proxy Advisory Firms ‘Corporate Terrorists,’ Defends $1 Trillion Pay Package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lashed out at two investor advisory groups after they opposed his proposed pay package of $1 trillion (about Rs 87,82,000 crore). During the company’s earnings call, Musk labelled the firms “corporate terrorists”. Earlier, one of the firms had expressed “unmitigated concerns” about the pay package.

According to Bloomberg, Musk addressed his proposed $1 trillion compensation plan towards the conclusion of Tesla’s earnings call. He defended it while sharply criticising the proxy advisory firms that have come out against it. He explained that holding roughly “mid-20s” percent of the company’s voting rights was necessary for him to retain “a strong influence” over Tesla’s direction.

“I just think that there needs to be enough voting control to give a strong influence. But not so much that I can’t be fired if I go insane,” Musk said.

Musk dismissed the advice from Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to reject his massive pay deal as “asinine” and accused the two firms of having a poor track record, Bloomberg reported.