Elon Musk Becomes First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth: Forbes Billionaires Index

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the world’s first individual to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion, driven by a rally in Tesla shares and soaring valuations of his other ventures.

According to Forbes’ billionaires index, Musk’s wealth touched $500.1 billion as of 4:15 p.m. ET. The billionaire holds a 12.4% stake in Tesla as of September 15, with the electric vehicle maker’s stock climbing over 14% this year. On Wednesday alone, Tesla shares closed 3.3% higher, boosting Musk’s fortune by more than $6 billion.