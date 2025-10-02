Elon Musk Becomes First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth: Forbes Billionaires Index

Business NewsBusinessElon Musk Becomes First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth: Forbes Billionaires Index
According to Forbes’ billionaires index, Musk’s wealth touched $500.1 billion as of 4:15 p.m. ET.

02 Oct 2025, 09:07 AM IST i
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the world’s first individual to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion. (Source: Elon Musk/X)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the world’s first individual to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion, driven by a rally in Tesla shares and soaring valuations of his other ventures.

According to Forbes’ billionaires index, Musk’s wealth touched $500.1 billion as of 4:15 p.m. ET. The billionaire holds a 12.4% stake in Tesla as of September 15, with the electric vehicle maker’s stock climbing over 14% this year. On Wednesday alone, Tesla shares closed 3.3% higher, boosting Musk’s fortune by more than $6 billion.

