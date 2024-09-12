Electric Two-Wheeler Rates To Go Down By Up To Rs 10,000 After New EV Subsidy Scheme

The new electric vehicle subsidy scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on Sept. 11, will bring electric two-wheeler rates down by up to Rs 10,000 per unit, said HD Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries.

The subsidy for electric two-wheelers is Rs 5,000 per kWh for up to Rs 10,000 per unit in the first year, and Rs 2,500 per kWh for up to Rs 10,000 per unit in the second year, Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

The subsidy for electric three-wheelers is Rs 50,000/kWh in the first year, and Rs 25,000/kWh in the second year, he said.

The scheme, called PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement, or PM E-Drive, is yet another attempt to step up adoption of electric mobility in the world's third largest automotive industry.

The scheme, with an overall outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, will support 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 3.16 lakh electric three-wheelers and 14,028 electric buses.

