Electric Two-Wheeler Market Faces Profitability Challenges, Says Bernstein Report

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is poised for major transformation, according to a report by Bernstein. Both traditional OEMs and new entrants are scrambling to capture a growing share of the burgeoning segment, and a significant shift towards electric vehicles is also anticipated over the next two decades.

An assessment of the unit economics done by the report in the Indian electric two-wheeler market points towards a challenging profitability landscape for all players.

Leading players include Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, and Ather Energy. E-2W OEMs are diversifying their product offerings, focusing on various form factors such as scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers. Pricing strategies generally start with premium models before expanding into more affordable versions. Notably, Ola Electric currently leads in both pricing and form factor innovation.