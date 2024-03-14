Electoral Bonds: Megha Engineering Is Second Highest Donor With Rs 966 Crore

The parent company of Olectra Greentech Ltd. has emerged as among the top donors in the electoral bond list that was made public on Thursday.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. purchased 966 electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore each between April 2019 and January 2024, according to the electoral bond list published by the State Bank of India on the Election Commission of India’s website.

That totals to Rs 966 crore—the second highest contribution after Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd. with Rs 1,368 crore.

The infra-focused company took a controlling 50.1% stake in Olectra Greentech in August 2018, according to a Nikkei report published on Nov. 10, 2018. Olectra had previously forged a deal with Chinese EV maker Byd Co. Ltd. to build electric buses in India.

Since then, Olectra has become a Rs 1,000 crore enterprise, almost doubling its revenue year-on-year between FY22 and FY23. Over the last year alone, the stock has surged more than 150%, giving the electric bus maker a market capitalisation of Rs 14,700 crore.

Megha Engineering itself is among the most valued unlisted companies in India, with a valuation of Rs 67,500 crore, according to an Axis Bank-Hurun India report published in February 2024. Its founder, P Pitchi Reddy, is among India’s wealthiest, with a net worth of Rs 37,300 crore, according to ‘360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023’. In fact, his net worth has grown by Rs 24,700 crore in the last year alone.

PV Krishna Reddy, his nephew and the managing director of Megha Engineering, has a net worth of Rs 35,800 crore—up Rs 23,700 over the previous year.