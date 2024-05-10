Global Funds Offload Nearly Rs 23,000 Crore In May So Far. What's Behind This Selloff

Foreign institutional investors have sold over Rs 22,857 crore worth of Indian equities so far in May, citing volatility and uncertainty stemming from the Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming final Union Budget. Aditya Arora, the founder and a multi-asset research analyst at Adlytick.in, anticipates more market turbulence, dubbing it "erratic behavior".

The decision of the US Federal Reserve to postpone rate cuts until year-end has led market participants to anticipate sustained impacts on foreign inflows into Indian and emerging markets. This expectation was fueled by the escalating yields on US benchmark bonds and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Experts foresee a scenario where foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, prioritise dollar acquisitions, dampening inflows. They anticipate a meagre one, or at most two, rate cuts towards the end of the year. "I personally feel there will be one rate cut for the year by the US Fed in September by 25 bps, which is before the US presidential elections," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.