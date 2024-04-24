Eldeco And HDFC Capital Invest Additional Rs 350 Crore In Joint Platform

Vipul Roongta, MD & CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors, said, "Our continued collaboration with the Eldeco Group highlights our strategy of partnering with top-rated developers with a good track record of development and delivery. Through this investment, we aim to develop high-quality homes at affordable prices in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across India." Eldeco Group, promoted by Pankaj Bajaj, is one of North India’s leading real estate developers. Apart from its presence in NCR, the Group has projects in Tier 2 cities of North India.