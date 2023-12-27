EKA Mobility To Partner With Mitsui, VDL Groep; Plans Joint Investment Of Rs 850 Crore

Mitsui & Co India GM Mobility Business Division, Nobuyoshi Umezawa said, "Through the cooperation of EKA, VDL, and Mitsui, we aim to contribute to 'Make in India' by leveraging EKA's excellent engineering and local network, and VDL's cutting-edge technological capabilities."

Furthermore, Umezawa said, 'We would like to utilise our Mitsui's global network to promote exporting EKA's competitive products to overseas markets and contribute to creating eco-friendly societies."

VDL Bus & Coach CEO, Rolf-Jan Zweep said, "Although the basis of our high-quality development and manufacturing competences lie in north-western Europe, we see many opportunities in India, which is obviously a promising growth market."

With this cooperation, Zweep said, "We foresee especially many synergy benefits in the areas of procurement and development." EKA Mobility is one of the commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion Original Equipment Manufacturer Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the government's Auto PLI policy.