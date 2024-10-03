EET Fuels Secures $650 Million For Decarbonisation Initiatives At Stanlow Refinery

Satish Vasooja, Chief Financial Officer at EET Fuels, said, "This is an excellent outcome for EET Fuels. Knowing our decarbonisation strategy has the backing of major financing partners, we can continue to develop and invest in our business with confidence."

Tarun Naruka, Head of Corporate and Structured Finance at EET Fuels, said, "These new facilities strengthen our balance sheet, adding flexibility to our financing arrangements and demonstrate that major financing partners are aligned to our core strategy, including cost optimisation and continued performance improvement."