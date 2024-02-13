Edtech Unicorn Eruditus To Close FY24 At Rs 4,250 Crore

Eruditus, India's second largest edtech in terms of revenue, is on track to grow 25-30% for the current fiscal, while turning operationally profitable after about seven years.

"Over the previous year, we've grown about 75% and we are on track to grow by at least 30% and at an Ebitda margin of 6%. The core of our business is very strong and the business model of providing high quality education access that affordable is ever strong," Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, co-founder and director at Eruditus Executive Education, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the ASU+GSV and Emeritus Summit in Gurugram.

Eruditus is domiciled in Singapore, causing its financial year to run from July to June.

"For the current fiscal, in the last October-December quarter, we have clocked 4% in terms of Ebitda. We're looking at closing this particular fiscal at upwards of Rs 4,250 crore, which would be about 25% in terms of growth but on a full-year basis, we are looking to be profitable at 6%, and we're looking to build on top of that for the subsequent fiscals," Kalipatnapu said.

In March last year, the government-led The International Financial Services Centres Authority had set up an expert committee to help Indian startups legally based outside the country to return to India.