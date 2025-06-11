Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta Says 'Work-Life Debate A Little Unfair'; Outlines Gender Role Biases

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Radhika Gupta shared her views on work-life balance and hustle culture during a recent podcast. These conversations are often shaped by male experiences and might not fully reflect the challenges faced by working women, she said.

Speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu podcast, hosted by Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande, Gupta shared her thoughts on how discussions around work-life balance often overlook the day-to-day responsibilities that women, especially mothers, manage alongside their professional roles.

Gupta remarked during the conversation that working women who have children "work for 100-120 hours a week, without anyone having debates." "We are not a subject of national debate," she said, underlining the often invisible labour many working women manage alongside demanding careers.

"One of the reasons I find some of this work-life debate a little unfair is because a lot of it comes from men. I may get trolled for saying this, but the reality of hustle culture for women is very different," she said, outlining gender biases.