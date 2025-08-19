Edelweiss Enters GIFT City With Eye On NRIs; Radhika Gupta Highlights New Multi-Manager Fund

The new fund is structured as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund under the IFSC regulations, designed as a fund-of-funds. It will offer investors a diversified mix of flexicap (60%) and midcap (40%) strategies, curated through a blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis. Edelweiss said the product aims to simplify cross-border investing while enhancing portfolio diversification.

Industry watchers note that the timing of Edelweiss AMC’s entry into GIFT City is significant. With India’s economy expected to maintain strong growth, and NRIs continuing to seek avenues to participate in India’s equity markets, the launch provides a convenient platform. GIFT City’s favourable tax incentives, simplified compliance and regulatory clarity further bolster its appeal for both foreign and domestic investors.

Commenting on the development, Gupta emphasised that the new branch and product suite position Edelweiss AMC to serve both global investors looking to access Indian growth opportunities and resident Indians aiming to diversify internationally.

By tapping into GIFT City’s ecosystem, Edelweiss is looking to capture a growing investor base, particularly among NRIs, while reinforcing India’s presence as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with global capital market integration.