Edelweiss Enters GIFT City With Eye On NRIs; Radhika Gupta Highlights New Multi-Manager Fund
Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd opened a branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City on Tuesday. The move comes alongside the launch of its Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, a first-of-its-kind offering in India that invests across equity schemes managed by multiple asset managers.
“Our first fund launches very soon – a first to the Indian market multi-manager product that gives you access to flexicap and midcap funds of multiple asset managers, including @EdelweissMF, in a single product,” Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss AMC said on social media platform X.
Delighted to launch our office in GIFT City today!— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 19, 2025
Our team will now be offering a suite of both inbound products (for global investors and NRIs) and outbound products (for resident Indians), under both retail and non-retail formats.
The new fund is structured as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund under the IFSC regulations, designed as a fund-of-funds. It will offer investors a diversified mix of flexicap (60%) and midcap (40%) strategies, curated through a blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis. Edelweiss said the product aims to simplify cross-border investing while enhancing portfolio diversification.
Industry watchers note that the timing of Edelweiss AMC’s entry into GIFT City is significant. With India’s economy expected to maintain strong growth, and NRIs continuing to seek avenues to participate in India’s equity markets, the launch provides a convenient platform. GIFT City’s favourable tax incentives, simplified compliance and regulatory clarity further bolster its appeal for both foreign and domestic investors.
Commenting on the development, Gupta emphasised that the new branch and product suite position Edelweiss AMC to serve both global investors looking to access Indian growth opportunities and resident Indians aiming to diversify internationally.
By tapping into GIFT City’s ecosystem, Edelweiss is looking to capture a growing investor base, particularly among NRIs, while reinforcing India’s presence as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with global capital market integration.