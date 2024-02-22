ED Upgrades Look Out Circular Against BYJU's Promoter Byju Raveendran

Under the new LC, it will be the decision of the IO to either totally stop his foreign travel or allow him to do so after asking some questions and getting assurances, the sources said.

The LC in operation till now against Raveendran only stipulated the immigration authorities to inform the ED about his entry and exit from the country.The agency, in November last year, had slapped a foreign exchange violation show cause notice of more than Rs 9,300 crore against BYJU's and Raveendran.