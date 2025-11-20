ED Seizes Rs 1,400 Crore Worth Property Linked To Anil Ambani Group

Business NewsBusinessED Seizes Rs 1,400 Crore Worth Property Linked To Anil Ambani Group
The development came shortly after the Reliance Group Chair Anil Ambani did not appear before the agency for second time.

20 Nov 2025, 11:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anil Ambani's image from the time when he was leaving after appearing in the Supreme Court in Ne (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Anil Ambani's image from the time when he was leaving after appearing in the Supreme Court in Ne (Source: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Enforcement Directorate seized immovable properties worth Rs 1,400 crore, belonging to Anil Ambani Group, NDTV reported citing sources.

The Enforcement Directorate seized the property under a new provisional attachtment. After the latest attachment, the economic intelligence agency has attatched amount to the group reached to Rs 9,000 crore.

Before this development, Anil Ambani, chair of the Reliance Group, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for interrogation. He was summoned for an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit. This is the second time he has skipped the ED summons.

The agency last interrogated Ambani back in August.

The Anil Ambani Group is suspected to siphoned Rs 40 crore from the Jaipur–Reengus highway project abroad through shell companies in Surat and routed to Dubai, the Enforcement Directorate alleged. The economic intelligence agency said that this could be a part of a broad international hawala network, exceeding Rs 600 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate recently attached assets worth Rs 4,462 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies.

Earlier this week, the agency attached approximately 132 acres of land at the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City or DAKC in Navi Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 7,545 crore, in connection to the Reliance Communications bank loan case.

The economic watchdog started an investigation in the case after a Central Bureau of Investigation's FIR that named Anil Ambani, RCom, and others on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and corruption. The focus of the probe is RCom and its affiliates, which had taken loans totaling more than Rs 40,000 crore from Indian and foreign banks between 2010 and 2012. Five of these accounts have since been declared fraudulent by the lending banks.

