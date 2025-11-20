ED Seizes Rs 1,400 Crore Worth Property Linked To Anil Ambani Group

The Enforcement Directorate seized immovable properties worth Rs 1,400 crore, belonging to Anil Ambani Group, NDTV reported citing sources.

The Enforcement Directorate seized the property under a new provisional attachtment. After the latest attachment, the economic intelligence agency has attatched amount to the group reached to Rs 9,000 crore.

Before this development, Anil Ambani, chair of the Reliance Group, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for interrogation. He was summoned for an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit. This is the second time he has skipped the ED summons.

The agency last interrogated Ambani back in August.