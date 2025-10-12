ED Offers Flipkart To Close FEMA Violation Case By Paying Penalty, Admitting Mistake

"ED has given the option of compounding to Flipkart. ED has asked Flipkart to admit its mistake, pay a penalty and dismantle the seller network associated with it," a source told PTI.

An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no reply.

The ED had also summoned Amazon India to check the status of the company.

When contacted, an Amazon India spokesperson said, "We do not comment on ongoing investigations."

A query sent to ED in this matter also received no response.