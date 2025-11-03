ED Attaches Reliance Anil Ambani Group Properties Worth Rs 3,000 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 3,084 crore linked to companies of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, reported NDTV.

The attachment order, issued on Oct. 31, 2025, comes as part of an ongoing probe into alleged diversion and laundering of funds raised by group entities Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL).