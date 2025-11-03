ED Attaches Reliance Anil Ambani Group Properties Worth Rs 3,000 Crore
The attached assets include Ambani family residence at Pali Hill in Bandra (West), Mumbai, and the Reliance Centre building in New Delhi.
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 3,084 crore linked to companies of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, reported NDTV.
The attachment order, issued on Oct. 31, 2025, comes as part of an ongoing probe into alleged diversion and laundering of funds raised by group entities Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL).
Key Properties Attached
The attached assets include some of the group’s most prominent real estate holdings notably the Ambani family residence at Pali Hill in Bandra (West), Mumbai, and the Reliance Centre building in New Delhi.
Other attached properties are spread across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai (including Kancheepuram), and East Godavari, comprising residential units, office premises, and land parcels.
Probe Linked to Yes Bank Exposure
According to the ED, the attachment follows revelations that between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank had invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL through various financial instruments. By December 2019, these investments had turned non-performing, with outstanding dues of Rs 1,353.50 crore for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL.
The agency alleges that these funds were diverted and laundered through a complex web of group-linked entities, in violation of SEBI’s conflict-of-interest rules. Direct investments by Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into Anil Ambani Group’s finance arms were prohibited, but the ED claims funds collected from retail investors were indirectly routed via Yes Bank’s exposures to RHFL and RCFL — and then moved to group companies.
Large-Scale Diversion and Lapses in Lending
The ED’s investigation uncovered what it called “intentional and consistent control failures” in lending operations. Loans were reportedly disbursed without proper due diligence — in some cases approved and sanctioned on the same day, and occasionally before formal applications were filed.
Security and loan documents were allegedly blank or undated, and many borrower firms were found to have minimal or no business activity. The agency said the pattern indicates systematic misuse of public funds and deliberate attempts to obscure money trails.
Wider Probe into Reliance Communications
The ED has also expanded its probe to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM) and related entities over alleged loan fraud amounting to Rs 13,600 crore. Preliminary findings suggest that about Rs 12,600 crore was diverted to connected parties, while Rs 1,800 crore was parked in fixed deposits and mutual funds — later liquidated to benefit the group. The agency also uncovered misuse of bill discounting facilities to funnel funds to linked firms.
The ED said it will continue tracing the proceeds of crime and securing attached assets to ensure recovery.