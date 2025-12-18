A Hawkish Hike By Bank Of Japan On Cards — What It Means For India

The Bank of Japan has raised the key policy rate by another 25 basis points later this week, likely with hawkish guidance. Such an outcome will likely have significant implications on "Yen carry trade" and on financial markets across the globe.

The BoJ has undertaken the policy of "interest rate normalisation" to address the concerns of rising prices and deprecating Yen since March 2024, when they raised interest rates for the first time since 2016 (from -0.10% to +0.10%). Since then, the central bank raised interest rates two more times — once in August 2024 and then again in January 2025, taking the policy rate to the present level of 0.5%.

Consumer price inflation has been trending higher than BoJ's target of 2% since April 2022, with the latest (October 2025) print coming in at 3% y/y. Increasing concerns over Japan's rising debt has put pressure on long-term bonds as the general government gross debt to GDP ratio of the nation stood as high as 241% in 2023. Japan moved away from the yield curve control regime in March 2024, and yields moved up since then and are now hovering around 2% (rising nearly 90bps in the last one year). The Japanese Yen has also appreciated by about 1% against the US Dollar since the end of 2024. A rate hike by the BoJ now with a hawkish guidance may lead to further strengthening of Yen with rising Japanese yield that could impact global "carry trade".