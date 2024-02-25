Eco Hotels Eyes 2000 Rooms By March 2025

Speaking with PTI, Vinod K Tripathi, Executive Chairman of Eco Hotels and Resorts said, "This breakthrough moment marked by the signing of this momentous MOU and its reflection on our team's dedication to reach ambitious goals through clever decision-making." He explained that with this acquisition, Eco Hotels and Resorts will operate 20 hotels with around 1200 rooms, representing a significant step toward their ambitious goal of acquiring over 2000-plus hotel rooms by March 2025.