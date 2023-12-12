EBay Founder-Backed Omidyar Network To Exit India, Says Report
Investment firm Omidyar Network will reportedly shut down its India unit by the end of next year, after over a decade of operations.
"After several months of deliberation, it has been decided that Omidyar Network India will stop making new investments and will completely transition out of the market by the end of 2024," Omidyar Group said in an internal blog post, reported by TechCrunch.
"Over the next two months, the board and leadership team will assess how best to manage the organisation’s portfolio while recognising the long and trusted partnerships that the Omidyar Network India team has built,” the statement said.
NDTV Profit has reached out to the company for comments.
Omidyar Network India is part of the Omidyar Group, backed by philanthropists Pam and Pierre Omidyar, founders of eBay.
The social impact-focused investment firm had about $673 million in cumulative assets under management, reported Inc42.
In 2019, the parent spun off its India unit as an autonomous investment advisory firm with a new mandate.
The investment firm has backed businesses across areas, including education and employability, emerging tech, financial inclusion and well-being and property inclusivity.
Among startups, it has invested in online pharmacy company 1mg, electric scooter and swappable-battery company Bounce, small business lending platform Indifi, e-commerce firm DealShare, health supplement retailer HealthKart, and audiobook portal Pratilipi.