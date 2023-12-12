EBay Founder-Backed Omidyar Network To Exit India, Says Report

Investment firm Omidyar Network will reportedly shut down its India unit by the end of next year, after over a decade of operations.

"After several months of deliberation, it has been decided that Omidyar Network India will stop making new investments and will completely transition out of the market by the end of 2024," Omidyar Group said in an internal blog post, reported by TechCrunch.

"Over the next two months, the board and leadership team will assess how best to manage the organisation’s portfolio while recognising the long and trusted partnerships that the Omidyar Network India team has built,” the statement said.

NDTV Profit has reached out to the company for comments.