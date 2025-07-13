ED Nabs Two Senior Sahara Group Officials In Money Laundering Case

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Vailaparampil Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma, respectively. Abraham played a 'key role' in coordinating and facilitating the sale of Sahara Group properties, many of which involved 'substantial unaccounted' cash components that were allegedly siphoned off.

Verma was 'actively involved' in executing several of these property transactions and knowingly assisted in routing large 'cash' proceeds generated from these sale transactions, thereby contributing to the concealment and dissipation of the 'proceeds of crime', the central agency said in a statement.