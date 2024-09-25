Easy Trip Planners: Promoter Sells 13.9% Stake For Rs 920.06 Crore

Promoter of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. sold a 13.9% stake on Wednesday through an open market transaction. Nishant Pitti offloaded 24.64 crore shares through three different bulk transactions for Rs 920.06 crore.

The first transaction involved 16.91 crore shares, or 9.54% stake, at Rs 37.22 apiece. In the second transaction, he offloaded 6.73 crore shares, or 3.8% equity, at Rs 37.42 apiece. In the third deal, he traded 1 crore shares, or 0.56% stake, at Rs 38.28 apiece.

Pitti held a 28.13% stake in the company as of June 2024.

Core4 Marcom Pvt. acquired 5 crore shares, or 2.82% equity, at Rs 37.95 apiece, and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Elite Capital Fund bought 1.05 crore shares, or 0.59% stake, at Rs 34.25 apiece.