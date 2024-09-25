Easy Trip Planners: Promoter Sells 13.9% Stake For Rs 920.06 Crore
Easy Trip Planners Promoter Nishant Pitti held 28.13% stake in the company as of June 2024.
Promoter of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. sold a 13.9% stake on Wednesday through an open market transaction. Nishant Pitti offloaded 24.64 crore shares through three different bulk transactions for Rs 920.06 crore.
The first transaction involved 16.91 crore shares, or 9.54% stake, at Rs 37.22 apiece. In the second transaction, he offloaded 6.73 crore shares, or 3.8% equity, at Rs 37.42 apiece. In the third deal, he traded 1 crore shares, or 0.56% stake, at Rs 38.28 apiece.
Pitti held a 28.13% stake in the company as of June 2024.
Core4 Marcom Pvt. acquired 5 crore shares, or 2.82% equity, at Rs 37.95 apiece, and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Elite Capital Fund bought 1.05 crore shares, or 0.59% stake, at Rs 34.25 apiece.
Earlier in September, the company's board had approved a proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to venture into the electric bus manufacturing market.
The online travel company said that Easy Green Mobility, along with YoloBus, another subsidiary of the company, will make EV buses.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners closed 15.32% lower at Rs 34.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.25% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 17.89% in the last 12 months and 14.94% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 29.13.