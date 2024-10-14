Easy Trip Planners Board Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue; Share Price Falls

Easy Trip Planners Ltd.'s board on Monday approved the bonus issue of shares in the 1:1 ratio. However, shares of the company fell following the announcement.

The board gave its nod for the "issue of one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share subject to shareholder’s approval," the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the bonus issue was not announced.

This marks the company's third bonus issue in recent years. It had approved a 1:1 bonus issue in March 2022, followed by a 3:1 issue in November 2022.