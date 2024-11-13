Eastern Railway Hits Record Freight Loading Of 54.8 Million Tonne From April-October 2023

The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonne loaded from April to October 2024, it added.
(Photo Source: Indian Railways Website)
The Eastern Railway has achieved a record freight loading of 54.888 million tonne from April to October in the 2024-25 fiscal, a growth of 22.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, an official statement said on Wednesday.
ER's earnings from freight soared by 30.68%, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores against Rs 3,904.34 crores earned in the corresponding period (April to October) of the previous fiscal, it said.
ER recorded a total of 54.888 million tonnes of freight loading from April to October 2024, a growth of 22.4% compared to the 44.843 million tonne loaded during the same period in the last fiscal year, the statement said.
The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonne loaded from April to October 2024, it added.