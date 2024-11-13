NDTV ProfitBusinessEastern Railway Hits Record Freight Loading Of 54.8 Million Tonne From April-October 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Railway Hits Record Freight Loading Of 54.8 Million Tonne From April-October 2023

The Eastern Railway's earnings from freight soared by 30.68%, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores against Rs 3,904.34 crores earned in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said.

13 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonne loaded from April to October 2024, it added.</p><p>(Photo Source: Indian Railways Website)</p></div>
The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonne loaded from April to October 2024, it added.

(Photo Source: Indian Railways Website)

The Eastern Railway has achieved a record freight loading of 54.888 million tonne from April to October in the 2024-25 fiscal, a growth of 22.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

ER's earnings from freight soared by 30.68%, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores against Rs 3,904.34 crores earned in the corresponding period (April to October) of the previous fiscal, it said.

ER recorded a total of 54.888 million tonnes of freight loading from April to October 2024, a growth of 22.4% compared to the 44.843 million tonne loaded during the same period in the last fiscal year, the statement said.

The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonne loaded from April to October 2024, it added.

ALSO READ

Railway Board Announces 7,663 Special Trains For Festival Season, Up 73% from Last Year
Opinion
Railway Board Announces 7,663 Special Trains For Festival Season, Up 73% from Last Year
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT