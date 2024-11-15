NDTV ProfitBusinessEaseMyTrip To Acquire Planet Education Australia, Expanding Into Study Tourism Sector
ADVERTISEMENT

EaseMyTrip To Acquire Planet Education Australia, Expanding Into Study Tourism Sector

Sydney-headquartered Planet Education has a presence across 25 offices globally and connections with over 350 universities worldwide.

15 Nov 2024, 09:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>EaseMyTrip aims to create unique value proposition for clients by combining travel and healthcare services (Source: Company website)</p></div>
EaseMyTrip aims to create unique value proposition for clients by combining travel and healthcare services (Source: Company website)

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday announced it will acquire 49% paid-up share capital of Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd to foray into international study tourism.

The acquisition creates synergy between EaseMyTrip's customer base, B2B agents' network, tech capabilities and Planet Education's extensive global education network, a statement said.

Sydney-headquartered Planet Education has a presence across 25 offices globally and connections with over 350 universities worldwide.

EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said every year lakhs of students pursue higher education in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Ireland.

"Our acquisition in Planet Education is a strategic step to enter the burgeoning international study tourism, allowing us to offer a seamless, end-to-end experience that integrates both education and travel services for our customers. Leveraging Planet Educations's expertise, we aim to simplify the process of visas and documentation for students, making it hassle-free," he added.

ALSO READ

EaseMyTrip Co-Founder On Plans To Expand EV Buses Fleet & Their Bet On Medical Tourism In India
Opinion
EaseMyTrip Co-Founder On Plans To Expand EV Buses Fleet & Their Bet On Medical Tourism In India
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT