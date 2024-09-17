EaseMyTrip Sets Sight On Medical Tourism With Rs 90-Crore Acquisitions

Easy Trip Planners Ltd., the owner of online travel agency EaseMyTrip, on Tuesday said it will acquire 49% stake in Pflege Home Healthcare Center LLC and 30% stake in Rollins International Pvt.

The proposed acquisition will allow the company to mark its expansion in the rapidly growing medical tourism sector, a release said.

The stake in Pflege Home, which is a Dubai-based home healthcare services provider, will be acquired for Rs 30 crore. This will include a purchase of shares worth Rs 20 crore from the selling shareholders, and subscription of new shares worth Rs 10 crore on an equity share swap basis, EaseMyTrip said.

The stake in Rollins International will be acquired for Rs 60 crore via equity share swap, it said. The acquisition assumes significance as Rollins International is a key seller of gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free food products in the Indian market, the release said.