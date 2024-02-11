EaseMyTrip Parent To Open 5-Star Hotel In Ayodhya

Easy Trip Planners Ltd., which operates as an online travel platform under brand EaseMyTrip, approved the proposal to open a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The investment will be in the Jeewani Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a company under incorporation, through fresh issuance of the Easy Trip Planner's own shares on preferential basis for 50% of the aggregate share capital in the new entity, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22, which is expected to boost religious tourism as people flock to Ayodhya in the hope of visiting the temple.

Top business leaders and analysts expect the demand to stay high, not just during the initial two weeks but also after the hype around the city subsides.