E Power India Announces Puneet Bhatla As New Managing Director

GE Power India Ltd. announced on Wednesday that Prashant Jain, managing director, has stepped down.
The company's board has named Puneet Bhatla as the additional director and managing director, effective from Sept. 1, 2024, until June 30, 2027, contingent upon the approval of the shareholders, according to the company's filing with the exchange.
"The board in its meeting held today...accepted resignation of Prashant Jain from the position of Managing Director with effect from close of business hours of Aug. 31, 2024," it added.
GE Power India's activities encompass engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and servicing of power plants and power equipment.