E-Commerce Firm Udaan Raises $340 Million Ahead of Planned IPO

Udaan, which competes with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart in helping smaller merchants source their goods, runs an online marketplace and logistics networks that help mum-and-pop stores get quicker deliveries and cut traditional middlemen out. That kind of digital-led wholesale business, though a very small part of India’s overall retail market, is expected to swell to $150 billion in sales in a decade, according to McKinsey & Co.