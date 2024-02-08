Dynamatic Technologies Bags Contract To Manufacture Airbus A220 Aircraft Doors

The contract was first formally announced by the Ministry of Aviation on Thursday, in the presence of the Civil Aviation Minister.

"This export award is amongst the largest ever placed on an Indian manufacturer by any global aviation OEM," said Udayant Malhoutra, chief executive officer and managing director of Dynamatic Technologies.

The first order was in 2023, when Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 family of aircraft to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

The contract is also in keeping with Airbus' aim to double its sourcing from India. Currently, it is valued at about $750 million each year. Over the next few years, the sourcing amount is expected to rise to $1.5 billion.