Dynamatic Technologies Bags Contract To Manufacture Airbus A220 Aircraft Doors
The contract is among the largest orders awarded to an Indian manufacturer by any global aviation OEM, CEO Udayant Malhoutra said.
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. has been awarded a large order from Europe-based multinational company Airbus on Thursday.
The Bengaluru-based company will manufacture and assemble doors for Airbus' A220 family of aircraft under the contract, according to an exchange filling.
Order Details
Dynamatic Technologies will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger and service doors, along with the overhang emergency exit doors for the A220 aircraft line. It totals to eight doors for each aircraft. The financial details were not disclosed.
The contract was first formally announced by the Ministry of Aviation on Thursday, in the presence of the Civil Aviation Minister.
"This export award is amongst the largest ever placed on an Indian manufacturer by any global aviation OEM," said Udayant Malhoutra, chief executive officer and managing director of Dynamatic Technologies.
The first order was in 2023, when Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 family of aircraft to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.
The contract is also in keeping with Airbus' aim to double its sourcing from India. Currently, it is valued at about $750 million each year. Over the next few years, the sourcing amount is expected to rise to $1.5 billion.